Real Sociedad kick off 2022 with Alaves draw

Europe chasing Real Sociedad have made a low key start to La Liga action in 2022 after drawing 1-1 away at Alaves.

La Real could only emerge with a point at their Basque neighbours as their push to secure a European spot in 2022 took a dent at the start of the New Year.

Imanol Alguacil’s visitors started brightly at the Estadio Mendizorrotza with substitute Adnan Januzaj firing them into a 13th minute lead.

However, with both sides creating chances before the break, Alguacil’s charges did look to have the edge in the second period.

But despite their impressive showing in the first 45 minutes, La Real gifted Alaves a way back into the tie, as Joselu confidently tucked home from the penalty spot.

Alguacil will be looking to get his side back on track next weekend, as they head along the north coast to face Celta Vigo, with Alaves facing another Basque derby at home to Athletic Club.

