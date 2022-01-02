Manchester United boss Ralph Rangnick has issued an update on Edinson Cavani amid transfer links with Barcelona.

Cavani has had less of a role this season following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, but a tendon injury hasn’t helped.

The Uruguayan only recently returned from his injury and he has already found target since, but that hasn’t stopped links with Barcelona.

Barca could do with another striker amid injury issues that don’t seem to be going away.

And Cavani could be available on the cheap given his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season.

But it sems the Uruguayan will still be given opportunities to play, with interim United boss Rangnick making it clear the veteran frontman is still wanted.

“We have had quite a few conversations over the last couple of weeks,” Rangnick has said.

“I told him from the very first day he is a highly important player, he is probably the only one who can play as a striker [with his] back to goal and face to goal.

“And as I said, his professionalism and his work ethic is just amazing. I told him I desperately want him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows that.

“He also knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him. That was also the reason why I played him today (Thursday v Burnley) from the beginning, together with Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

Barcelona have prioritised the successful signing of Ferran Torres for the January window, and they will need to free up salary mass before making another signing.

Even if they do manage it, it’s looking less and less like Cavani will be the man through the entrance doors at Camp Nou.