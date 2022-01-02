Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the Kylian Mbappe situation.

Mbappe faces an uncertain future, with his PSG contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The superstar striker is now free to agree a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer, but his main suitors, Real Madrid, are expected to wait out of respect for PSG, the team they will face in the Champions League across February and March.

After that game, it is understood Real Madrid will make their move, and they will be free to do so as long as Mbappe does not sign a new contract at PSG in the meantime.

PSG are, of course, hoping they can convince one of their star men to stick around for the long-term, and that’s a sentiment head coach Pochettino has echoed.

“Kylian has enough maturity and we all hope that he continues for many years with the club,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“But there are two parties that have to make the decisions and we hope that the decision will be decisive for all.”

Mbappe himself has already said that he will complete this season before making plans for his future.

Real Madrid and PSG face an anxious wait until then.