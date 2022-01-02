Iago Aspas inspires Celta Vigo to key Real Betis win

Celta Vigo skipper Iago Aspas turned in a virtuoso display as they kicked off 2022 with a 2-0 La Liga win at Real Betis.

The Galicians ended 2021 with their most positive run of results this season and they simply picked up where they left off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Neither side created much in the opening stages as it was left to Aspas to turn the tide just before the break.

The veteran striker slotted Celta in front from the penalty spot on 40 minutes before netting a incredible solo finish in added time.

Brilliant from Iago Aspas! 🔥 He keeps his cool to round the keeper and double Celta's lead with his second of the game 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jhwfqVSPkK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 2, 2022

Real Betis failed to clear their lines three times as Celta broke at pace on the counter attack and Aspas gratefully grabbed his chance to slalom through and make it 2-0.

That effectively ended the tie going into the second period, as Celta ease their relegation fears ahead of next week’s clash with Real Sociedad, with Real Betis heading to Real Valladolid in midweek Copa de Rey action.

Images via Getty Images