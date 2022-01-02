Iago Aspas has scored a stunning goal during Celta Vigo’s clash with Real Betis.

Celta have taken a commanding lead at the Benito Villamarin despite a rocky season so far, and Aspas has played a big role.

The seasoned striker put Celta ahead from the penalty spot and followed that up with a superb finish.

Santi Mina charged up the left wing on a breakaway and it looked as though Victor Ruiz had intercepted his pass, but Aspas latched onto a heavy touch, managed to cut inside from a tight angle, beat Ruiz from the byline and somehow got around goalkeeper to slot home.

It was a superb effort from Aspas, who now has 10 goals in La Liga this season.

At time of writing, Celta are on course for a big win as they look to climb the table, currently in 12th based on live results.

Meanwhile, Betis are on course for a second consecutive defeat.

You can see the Aspas goal below.