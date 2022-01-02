Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat in their first game back following the Christmas break.

Los Blancos made the short trip to Getafe in their first game of 2022, and they made the trip on the back of an 15 game unbeaten run, winning 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions.

But they left the Coliseum Alfonso Perez empty-handed following an early mistake from Eder Militao.

Militao was the further Los Blancos player back when he lost control of the ball while facing his own goal with just nine minutes on the clock.

Enes Unal dispossessed him and slotted home to score his sixth goal of the campaign.

It proved to be the winner, too, with Getafe defending admirably to see out the win.

Quique Sanchez Flores has made quite the impact since taking over from Michal at Geta, and he has now taken his team to three points clear of the bottom three, pending results elsewhere across Sunday and Monday.

Real Madrid struggled to create despite playing some nice football, at times.

Ultimately, they left empty-handed and with a first defeat in 16 games across all competitions.

The defeat will give Sevilla the chance to cut the gap to the top to five points while also keeping a game in hand.

Real Madrid are next in action on Wednesday when they face Acloyano in the Copa del Rey, while Getafe face Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.