Eden Hazard has failed to impress again in his latest Real Madrid performance.

It has been a torrid two-and-a-half years for Hazard since his more than €100million move from Chelsea in 2019.

Injury has plagued the Belgian’s stay in the Spanish capital, though, this season it is poor form that has been his issue.

Hazard has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti‘s starting XI, and when he has had opportunities, he has rarely impressed.

After a disciplined defensive display, something Ancelotti usually appreciates, Hazard was perhaps harshly dropped for today’s trip to Getafe, Real Madrid’s first game back after the Christmas break.

Getafe took the lead in the game, Enes Unal scoring what turned out to be the winner with just nine minutes gone following a horrific mistake from Eder Militao.

Hazard was introduced at half-time with Ancelotti looking to add some threat to his side.

But the Belgian didn’t add it at all.

He once again disappointed and failed to show the quality Real Madrid thought they were acquiring back in 2019.

In more than 45 minutes, he managed just two dribbles, on one of those he was dispossessed, and the other was inside his own half.

Hazard didn’t manage any tackles or any interceptions, failing to show intent to win the ball back for his team on too many occasions.

Though, what’s most noticeable is his lack of confidence and belief to beat his man, the lack of quality when he does attempt it.

What has happened to the player who struck so much fear into opponents and opposition supporters at Chelsea?

That player never arrived at Real Madrid, and the question is…how long do Los Blancos give it before they give up hope and cut their losses?

It has been 971 days since Hazard signed for Real Madrid, and if all hope hasn’t been lost, there certainly isn’t much left.