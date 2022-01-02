Barcelona have been decimated by injury and coronavirus issues ahead of their clash with Mallorca this evening.

A number of teams across La Liga have been stripped down to the bare bones due to coronavirus issues over the festive period.

La Liga rules state each team only required five first-team players to complete a fixture, and they have not given any quarter over the latest spread of the illness across Spain.

In Barcelona‘s case, they have a combination off issues across coronavirus and a number of injuries.

Heading into tonight’s clash with Mallorca, they have only 11 players fit.

Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Ez Abde, Gavi and Dani Alves have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite all remain out injured, and Sergi Roberto is suspended.

There has been some good news, however, with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet both testing negative after previously testing positive.

The defensive pair have now been included in Barca’s matchday squad.

You can see the full squad, which includes a number of youngsters, below.