Barcelona and Atletico Madrid kick off 2022 with wins as Real Madrid slip up at Getafe

Injury hit Barcelona edge out Mallorca

Barcelona have started 2022 with a win as Xavi’s side secured a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca.

The much maligned Luuk De Jong made the key breakthrough on the night as the Dutchman nodded home Oscar Mingueza’s cross just before the break.

Atletico Madrid secure 2022 winning start against Rayo

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways on Sunday afternoon with a home victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo had double-figure absentees due to coronavirus, but Atleti still had a job to do, and Angel Correa ensured it got done with two smart finishes.

Real Madrid slip up at Getafe

Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat at Getafe in their first game back following the Christmas break.

Enes Unal’s early goal proved enough to secure a shock win for Quique Sanchez Flores’ hosts as Los Blancos endured a tough start to 2022.

