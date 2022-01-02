A young Atletico Madrid fan has sent a clear message to Kieran Trippier ahead of his potential exit.

Trippier is understood to be the subject of a transfer bid from newly cash-rich Newcastle United.

The Magpies are expected to spend significantly during this window following their Saudi takeover in 2021.

And it seems as though Trippier will be one of their early signings, or at least if they have their way.

According to a number of sources, including Sky Sports, Newcastle have already submitted a formal bid for the England international, who is said to be keen to return to his home country.

Despite the bid, Trippier was handed a start today for Atletico as they returned from the Christmas break to face Rayo Vallecano.

And before the game, a young Atleti fan showed a homemade sign, asking the England international to stay.

Unfortunately, it may not make a difference in the potential transfer, but it shows how much Trippier is loved by many at the Wanda Metropolitano after helping Atleti win a La Liga title last season.