Antoine Griezmann confirms negative Covid-19 result

Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann has confirmed a negative test for Covid-19.

Negativo ✅ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) January 2, 2022

The French attacker tested positive for the virus as part of a mandatory round of PCR tests within the Los Rojiblancos squad following their return to training after Christmas.

Griezmann subsequently entered into a period of self isolation as per the current guidelines from La Liga.

The 30-year-old was one of four positive cases within the Atletico squad, alongside manager Diego Simeone, and he missed their winning start to 2022 at home to Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

However, this latest update has opened up the possibility of an immediate return to first team action for next weekend’s trip to Villarreal.

He is likely to be rested for the midweek Copa del Rey clash against Rayo Majadahonda with Simeone in line to field a second string team against their Madrid based neighbours.

An update on the other positive tests within the squad is expected in the coming days.