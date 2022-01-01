Real Madrid recover key stars ahead of Getafe clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be boosted by some vital returns ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Getafe.

Los Blancos kick off 2022 with a trip across the Spanish capital this weekend with Ancelotti’s charges currently eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

However, the Italian coach has been handed a key squad boost with the news of Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde both returning negative Covid-19 tests in time to feature.

According to reports from Marca, the duo are now both back in full training, after passing a period of self isolation, and should start against Getafe.

Eduardo Camavinga has also returned a negative test but he misses out this weekend after incurring a one game ban for five league bookings so far in 2021/22.

However, Ancelotti does have Covid-19 influenced absentees in his attacking options, with Vinicius Jr and Luka Jovic both currently in self isolation after testing positive at the end of 2021.