Injury hit Chelsea linked with Atletico defensive star

Premier League superpower Chelsea could swoop for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier in January amid a growing injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is set to be without injured pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell for an extended period heading into the second half of 2021/22.

Those absences could force Tuchel to dip into the January transfer window with England star Trippier an emerging target in the coming weeks.

According to reports from The Guardian, Chelsea are willing to challenge domestic rivals Manchester United and Newcastle for the 31-year-old.

Diego Simeone wants to keep his first choice right back in the Spanish capital, but Trippier has indicated his preference to return to England, after achieving his goal of winning a La Liga title in 2021.

If any Premier League side wants to make a move for Trippier in the coming weeks, Atletico are set to demand a fee in the region of £25m.