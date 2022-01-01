Diego Simeone confident of Atletico Madrid return against Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is confident of taking his place in the home dugout against Rayo Vallecano tomorrow night.

The Argentinian coach tested positive for Covid-19 on December 30 alongside a host of first team players.

La Liga protocols initially indicated Simeone would be unable to attend the game at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano due to current self isolation guidelines.

However, Simeone has confirmed he has tested negative for the virus, and he could be permitted to face their neighbours tomorrow night.

“The most important thing is health and I feel perfect”, as per reports from Marca.

“Yesterday I took the test again (in lab conditions) and I gave a negative result.

“Today I repeated the test, with La Liga, and we are at waiting for the result to be with the team tomorrow.”

Simeone could be without six players for the visit of Andoni Iraola’s in form side with four first teamers awaiting PCR test results in the next 24 hours.

French star Antoine Griezmann looks certain to miss out after testing positive for the virus and still continuing his recovery from a muscle strain.

However, Simeone is boosted by positive injury news on Jose Gimenez, with the Uruguay international certain to start against Rayo in Madrid.