Arsenal eye Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak in 2022

Premier League giants Arsenal could move for Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak in 2022.

Mikel Arteta is rumoured to be targeting key attacking reinforcements in the coming months amid growing uncertainty over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang has been stripped of the club captaincy following a controversial few months in North London with French star Lacazette out of contract at the end of 2021/22.

According to reports from The Athletic, Swedish goal machine Isak is on Arteta’s list of options, if a deal can be reached with La Real.

Isak netted 17 La Liga goals last season, with seven goals in all competitions so far in 2021/22, but he is tied to the Basque side until 2026, with a rumoured £75m release clause.

Arteta is set to be heavily backed in both transfer windows in 2022, and if his side clinch can a Champions League place, he may be in a position to make an offer for the 22-year-old.