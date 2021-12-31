Real Madrid believe they can sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer according to a report in ESPN.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of this season, while Haaland is said to be available for a fee in the region of €75m due to an informal release clause.

Mbappe is Madrid’s primary target, but Florentino Perez is keen to take advantage of Barcelona’s poor financial situation by going for Haaland as well. Haaland is Barcelona’s primary target.

It seems highly likely that Mbappe is going to leave PSG at the end of the season and head to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid could face competition from Manchester City for Haaland.

Both Mbappe and Haaland are considered to be two of the finest footballers in the world, the heirs to the throne soon to be vacated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Madrid can sign both, it would be a massive statement of intent and open up a huge gap between themselves and Barcelona.