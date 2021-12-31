Real Madrid are out of the race to sign soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are out of the race to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United according to Le Parisien and Mundo Deportivo.

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United will expire at the end of this season, and it appears unlikely that the 28-year-old midfielder is going to renew at Old Trafford.

Madrid had been linked with a move for him, as they’ve been longtime admirers of his. But they’re instead focused on signing his compatriot Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG and Juventus now appear to be the two clubs best-placed to sign Pogba, and Mino Raiola, his agent, has already spoken with both clubs as well as Madrid.

On his day, Pogba is one of the best playmakers in the game. Technically superb and as smart as he is strong, he has the ability to run games if he’s operating in the correct system.

A French international, Pogba was a key part of the teams that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League.