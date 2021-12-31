Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admits he dreamed of joining Barcelona and Real Madrid

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he dreamed of joining Barcelona and Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea centre-forward has made headlines in recent days due to an explosive interview he’s supposed to have given to the Italian media where he expressed his unhappiness in London.

The Belgian returned to the Premier League this past summer after a highly successful period with Internazionale. He was key as Antonio Conte’s team won the Scudetto last season.

Lukaku touched on several things throughout the interview, explaining his discomfort with the system Thomas Tuchel has implemented at Stamford Bridge and revealing how much he misses life at San Siro and in Italian football generally.

He also touched on his thought process when leaving Internazionale in the summer. He explained that he had dreamed – like all players – of joining one of Barcelona, Madrid or Bayern Munich after leaving Internazionale, but it didn’t come to pass.

“There are three teams at the top level – Barcelona, Real and Bayern,” Lukaku said. “All players dream of them, that’s the truth. I thought I was going to one of those clubs after Inter. This didn’t happened and so I said there’s only one club where I can imagine myself – Chelsea.”