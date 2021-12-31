Barcelona will try to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina if they can’t land Erling Haaland

Barcelona will go for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic this summer if they fail to land Erling Haaland according to Mundo Deportivo.

Haaland is the Blaugrana’s objective. The 21-year-old marksman is scoring an incredible number of goals for Borussia Dortmund, and is the perfect figure to lead Barcelona into a new era.

But it’s going to be complex financially to pull off the deal for Barcelona, and regardless of whether or not Alvaro Morata arrives this January alternatives to Haaland have been identified.

Haaland is said to have an agreement in place with Dortmund where he can be signed for a fee of €75m at the end of this season. But Barcelona will struggle to compete with Real Madrid or other European heavyweights when it come to personal terms.

Vlahovic is a less expensive operation, but the Fiorentina centre-forward isn’t exactly going to be cheap either. His contract expires in the summer of 2023, so this summer will be Fiorentina’s last to procure a decent fee for the 21-year-old.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and has notched 16 so far in 2021/22, attracting interest from all of the European elite. It’s thought he could be gotten for a fee of about €50m.