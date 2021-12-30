Sergino Dest wants to stay at Barcelona despite interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea

Sergino Dest is one of the most sought after players at Barcelona at this moment in time according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The American right-back has several clubs interested in acquiring his services, and given Barcelona’s financial situation it’s something the powers-that-be at Camp Nou are interested in facilitating.

Barcelona need to find a way to register Ferran Torres and bring in another signing before the January transfer market closes.

They face a huge second half of the season if they’re to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are the two clubs most interested in making a move for the right-back.

The former tried to sign him when he left Ajax for Barcelona in the summer of 2020 while Chelsea are suffering a shortage at full-back.

Despite being flattered by the attention, however, it’s understood Dest is determined to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his place.

His season has been disrupted by injury, and he want to show Xavi he can be an important player for him.