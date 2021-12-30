Ferran Torres bids farewell to Manchester City: “I’ve left a part of my heart there”

Ferran Torres has bid farewell to Manchester City after completing his move to Barcelona earlier this week. The Spanish forward has assured that part of his heart will always remain in England.

“I’ve left many friends in Manchester and I take back many wonderful memories and experiences,” the 21-year-old wrote on social media in comments carried by Marca.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic didn’t enable me to enjoy Manchester as I would have liked, but this last year has been incredible. I’ve left a part of my heart there.”

Ferran joined City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia, and performed well throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium. He did, however, find it difficult to consistently start under Pep Guardiola.

It’ll be a different situation at Barcelona. The Blaugrana are in a moment of transition, and Ferran will be afforded opportunities and prominence that he would never have been at City.

There’s also the attraction of living in Spain – it’s been reported that Ferran missed his family and friends while living in England, and found it difficult to settle due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Xavi will hope his new signing will hit the ground running as soon as he recovers from injury and help Barcelona climb La Liga. They’re currently seventh in the table, and face Mallorca next.