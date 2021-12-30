Barcelona winger Ez Abde chooses to represent Spain rather than Morocco

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has indicated that he’s chosen to represent Spain rather than Morocco according to Marca.

Abde has sent a letter to the Moroccan Football Federation refusing to participate in the upcoming African Cup of Nations, which will be held between January ninth and February sixth.

This suits Barcelona as it means they won’t lose the winger next month – he’s become a regular feature in Xavi’s starting lineups. He’s been involved in Barcelona’s last seven games and has started five in a row.

Morocco are surprised by the decision. Vahid Halilhodzic, the coach of the African nation, had revealed just a few days ago that the youngster was delighted to have been called up.

Now 20, Abde was born in the Moroccan city of Beni Mellal but moved to Spain with his family at the age of seven. He grew up in Carrus in Elche and joined Barcelona earlier this year.