Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta will decide his future by the end of January

Barcelona want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta as a free agent this summer according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Chelsea defender – able to play at right-back or centre-back – will see his contract at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of this season and Barcelona are keen to offer him an alternative.

Azpilicueta, 32 and formerly of Osasuna and Marseille, joined Chelsea in 2012 and has been club captain since 2018. Last season he led them to victory in the Champions League.

He’s yet to close an agreement with Barcelona and has set a deadline of until the end of January to decide his future. He’s attracted by Barcelona but Chelsea have also made him an offer.

Barcelona are keen to make use of the free agent market this summer due to their financial situation. Their great ambition is Erling Haaland, and acquisitions like Azpilicueta frees up the funds to go for him.