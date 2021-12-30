Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla represented in La Liga’s most valuable starting lineup

Seven Real Madrid players, three Barcelona players and one Sevilla player make up La Liga’s most valuable starting lineup according to information by Transfermarkt reported by Marca.

Thibaut Courtois (€65m) starts in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal (€20m), Eder Militao (€60m), Jules Kounde (€60m) and Ferland Mendy (€50m). All, aside from Sevilla’s Kounde, ply their trade for the current leaders of La Liga, Madrid.

Casemiro (€65m) – also of Madrid – anchors the midfield, but he’s flanked by Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong (€70m) and Pedri (€80m) rather than his usual friends Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The front three is inverted to the midfield, with two Madrid players and one Barcelona player. Vinicius (€100m) is rated as the most valuable player in Spain, while Marco Asensio (€40m) occupies the other flank. Memphis Depay (€45m) leads the line.

Madrid’s dominance in this regard reflects their form this season. They’re eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top of La Liga. Barcelona are down in seventh, 18 points behind Madrid.