Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho hasn’t ruled out returning to Brazil to restart his career according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old has recently accepted that his time at Camp Nou is over, and has been fielding interest from English clubs like Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham.

But now Brazilian outfits Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras have also emerged as contenders for his signature.

This could be attractive to Coutinho as his primary ambition is to get back into Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It will be difficult, however, for either club to reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign a player that cost the Blaugrana €140m when they bought him from Liverpool in January of 2018.

Barcelona want to recoup a fee as well as freeing themselves of the considerably large salary the carioca takes home every week.

Coutinho has played in his home country before – he came through the youth system at Rio de Janeiro club Vasco da Gama.