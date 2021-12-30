Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho connected with move to Everton

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been connected with a move to Everton according to a report by Fabrizio Romano.

Romano was asked by a Palmeiras fan whether the Sao Paulo club had a chance of landing the Brazilian, who Barcelona want to sell.

He responded by saying that Coutinho’s priority was to stay in Europe, and that Everton were among the clubs considering a move for him – but not the only one.

It would be an interesting move as Coutinho joined Barcelona in January of 2018 from Liverpool, Everton’s great rivals from across Stanley Park. Everton signing him would be deemed controversial.

Coutinho, 29, provided 54 goals and 45 assists for Liverpool in 201 games. It’s the club where he played his best football. He’s provided 25 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona in 106 games.

The Brazilian has made 16 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, but has provided just two goals in the 608 minutes of football he’s played. Barcelona want him out.