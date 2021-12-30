Three more Barcelona players have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The illness continues to sweep through La Liga and Segunda clubs in alarming fashion, and Barcelona have now seen their tally taken to 10.

All players were tested following their return from the Christmas break, and seven Barca players tested positive in the first round.

It has now been revealed that Ez Abde, Philippe Coutinho and Sergino Dest have now joined that list and will have to isolate at home for the next 14 days.

The trio join the latest positive tests, which include Ousmane Dembéle, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi.

Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde had also previously tested positive.

Barca now have 15 first-players out ahead of their clash with Mallorca on January 2, leaving nine senior players.

La Liga rules state each team will be expected to play unless they have less than five first-team players available.