Barcelona’s latest string of positive coronavirus tests are not likely to be enough for them to postpone their next La Liga clash.

The Blaugrana are set to face Mallorca on Sunday, but ahead of the game, they have seen 10 first-team players test positive for coronavirus.

Dani Alves, Ousmane Dembélé, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Pablo Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde have all tested positive.

Barca will also be without Sergio Busquets through suspension, as well as Sergi Roberto, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Ansu Fati through injury.

But even with all those absentees, they should have around 10 first-team players available plus goalkeepers and youngsters.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Luuk de Jong, Nico Gonzalez and Ferran Jutgla will all be available.

La Liga rules state clubs must fulfil their fixture if they have five or more first team players and a squad of 13 or more, and non-first team players can be used to fulfil that second criteria.

Barca are still able to meet both of those regulations and will be expected to play against Mallorca as things stand.