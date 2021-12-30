Barcelona are now in a tricky situation with Ousmane Dembélé with contract talks continuing.

The Blaugrana have been in conversation with Dembélé and his agent over a new contract for months, but they are yet to find a resolution.

Amid a tricky salary situation, currently over their La Liga limit, Barcelona need their French winger to sign a reduced contract.

But given the Blaugrana have just spent more than €50million on Ferran Torres, Dembélé’s agent is said to feel his client is being cheated somewhat.

On one hand, Barca are claiming they don’t have the money to pay Dembélé what the market would suggest he is worth, and on the other they are making and lining up big-money transfers.

As reported yesterday, Barca are said to have had a tense meeting with Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko on Wednesday, and according to Sport, the winger is now ‘more out than in’.

The 24-year-old is said to want to continue Camp Nou, but his agent is employed to look after his best interests and Barca don’t appear willing to pay the winger what other clubs are likely willing to.

As things stand, Dembélé will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain from January 1.