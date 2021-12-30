Barcelona are planning a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Barcelona want to bolster their defence by signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana’s priority for the rest of the January transfer market is to move on deadweight and lighten their wage bill, but they’re already eyeing up acquisitions for the summer.

Xavi is said to admire De Ligt, who joined Juventus from Ajax the same summer Barcelona signed his compatriot Frenkie de Jong.

De Ligt’s release clause in Turin stands at €125m, and it’s understood Juventus are keen to recoup the €80m they paid Ajax.

Having said that, there’s also a belief that Mino Raiola – De Ligt’s agent – has told Barcelona that he has an exit clause negotiated with Juventus specifically for them that’s less than €125m.

De Ligt, 22, had spent his entire career with Ajax before he left for Serie A. He’s played 33 times for the senior Dutch national team.