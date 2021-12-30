Antoine Griezmann could be the key to Barcelona’s bid to sign Alvaro Morata

Xavi wants Alvaro Morata to be Barcelona’s number nine this season according to a report in Diario AS.

Negotiations with the Atletico Madrid player, on loan at Juventus, are said to be advanced with both the player and his agent, Juanma Lopez. But the deal is yet to be closed.

Xavi is the one who got the ball rolling by calling the marksman to sound out his situation. It’s understood the Spaniard is unhappy at Juventus and would come to Barcelona with his eyes closed.

Xavi considers the 29-year-old one of the best strikers in the world, and sees his signing as a long-term move, not a stopgap.

Morata would have to lower his salary to fit Barcelona’s financial situation, but regarding their negotiation with Atletico they have an ace up their sleeve – Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is on loan at Atletico with an option to buy of €40m at the end of the season. Morata, identically, has an option to buy in his loan deal with Juventus of the exact same fee.

This means that the two clubs could come to an agreement that could make for a balanced operation in every sense of the word.