Sidnei is Ronaldo Nazario’s latest victim as Cruzeiro’s belt-tightening continues apace

Ronaldo Nazario’s eventful start to life in charge of Brazilian club Cruzeiro has continued according to a report in Diario AS.

The Brazilian, who’s also in charge of Segunda side Real Valladolid, took 90% ownership of Cruzeiro last week and is already hard at work tightening the club’s belt.

On Tuesday he dismissed coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and today he’s back in the news due to his decision to cancel the signing of former Real Betis defender Sidnei.

The 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back was signed by Cruzeiro on December 13th after Betis terminated his contract in the summer. But Ronaldo has annulled the deal, citing an inability to meet the financial demands of the experienced defender.

Given the deal has already been signed and the club have already announced Sidnei’s arrival, legal action could be taken.

Ronaldo, 45, was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro but took his first steps in senior football with Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte before leaving for Europe to join PSV.