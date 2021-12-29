Roberto Martinez has backed Barcelona’s youngsters amid their emergence under Xavi Hernandez.
Barcelona have put plenty of weight on their talented youngsters so far this season amid financial and injuries crises.
The likes of Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have emerged to help carry Barca and to keep their season alive.
The Blaugrana are currently in seventh place and two points off the top four, and they simply wouldn’t be that close to a top four spot without the younger players who have stepped up in recent months.
And that’s something Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who has been linked with the Barcelona job previously, has echoed, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.
“Barcelona are in a difficult situation,” he said. “They have had to give opportunities to the youngsters a little earlier than expected, but if the young player is prepared, it doesn’t matter what age they are.
“That’s what is important, that they are prepared in the base categories.
“When they are well prepared, the talent allows them to play at a young age.”
The age vs quality argument is one Spain boss Luis Enrique has had to get into after selecting 17-year-old Gavi for the last couple of Spain national team call-ups.
Many have criticised the Spain boss, but he has reasoned that quality supersedes everything, even age and experience.
Barca boss Xavi will also agree, and both Barcelona and Spain have already seen the benefits of taking such a position.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
GOOD DAY AT HOME SCHOOLS GARAGE TRANSPORTS BUS STOPS AIR CRAFT TRANSPORT STOPS WE BRING YOU THE CR7 OROBO COKE PEARS VIEWERS APPS AND I BRING YOU THE NEW YEAR EVE COMPETITION AND THE PLATFORMS ARE OUT RIGHT NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION YOU MAY CONTACT THIS NUMBER 08021325601 AND HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THE CR7 OROBO COKE PEARS LOTTO LOTTERY POOL TO CR7 OROBO COKE UEFA TO FIFA BIN GRANT AND SPORTS GAMES AND I HAVE THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTING CHOOSE PLAYERS TO TEAMS PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTED CHOOSING PLAYERS TO TEAMS PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECT CHOOSE REFEREES DOERS OUT PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTED CHOSE REFEREES DOERS IN PICKS AND WE HAVE THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SELECTED CHOOSE COACH TO TEAMS TO CLUBS AND WE ALSO SELL THE CR7 COKE OROBO DRINKS AND I PRESENT YOU THE CR7 OROBO COKE EMIRATE NEO FA CARLING CUP EXHIBITION MATCH THIS AFTERNOON BY 3:-00 PM LOCATION AT AFRO GRAMS SCHOOLS WE HAVE THE BOOKING CODE predict STAKING BET LIVE LIFE LIGHT OUT AND IN AND CR7 OROBO COKE VIRTUAL FOOTBALL BET BUY THE CR7 OROBO COKE BOTTLE AND qualify TO THE COKE E-ZOOMS FOOTBALL VIRTUAL BET YOU CAN BUY RIGHT NOW