Roberto Martinez has backed Barcelona’s youngsters amid their emergence under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have put plenty of weight on their talented youngsters so far this season amid financial and injuries crises.

The likes of Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have emerged to help carry Barca and to keep their season alive.

The Blaugrana are currently in seventh place and two points off the top four, and they simply wouldn’t be that close to a top four spot without the younger players who have stepped up in recent months.

And that’s something Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who has been linked with the Barcelona job previously, has echoed, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“Barcelona are in a difficult situation,” he said. “They have had to give opportunities to the youngsters a little earlier than expected, but if the young player is prepared, it doesn’t matter what age they are.

“That’s what is important, that they are prepared in the base categories.

“When they are well prepared, the talent allows them to play at a young age.”

The age vs quality argument is one Spain boss Luis Enrique has had to get into after selecting 17-year-old Gavi for the last couple of Spain national team call-ups.

Many have criticised the Spain boss, but he has reasoned that quality supersedes everything, even age and experience.

Barca boss Xavi will also agree, and both Barcelona and Spain have already seen the benefits of taking such a position.