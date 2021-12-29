Riqui Puig could get his big chance for Barcelona in their trip to Mallorca

Barcelona travel to the Balearic Islands to take on Mallorca this coming Sunday missing a significant number of first-teamers.

Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all tested positive for covid-19 this morning, joining Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay and Pedri, meanwhile, will miss the match through injury, while Sergio Busquets and Gavi are also both suspended.

This means that Xavi will have just eight first-teamers to choose from for the game, taking into account the fact that Sergino Dest will remain a doubt until the last minute due to a slight knock.

For this reason, Diario Sport have speculated that the trip to Mallorca could give Riqui Puig a chance to show what he can do.

He starts in their predicted starting lineup, which would see Marc-Andre ter Stegen start in goal behind a back four of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Oscar Mingueza.

Riqui would play in midfield, beside Nico Gonzalez and Frenkie de Jong, while the front three would be composed of Ez Abde, Ferran Jutgla and Philippe Coutinho.