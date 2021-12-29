Real Madrid announce that four more first-teamers have tested positive for covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that four more first-team players have tested positive for covid-19 according to Marca.

The affected players are Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius. Each player underwent their tests yesterday and learned the results today.

The rest of the Madrid squad will undergo another round of PCR tests tomorrow morning to avoid further players becoming contaminated. Courtois and Vinicius are asymptomatic.

The news is a blow to Madrid given two of the four are guaranteed starters in Courtois and Vinicius.

Andriy Lunin, the backup goalkeeper, will have to step up in the absence of the former, while Eden Hazard will most probably switch to his favoured left wing to cover for the latter.

And Madrid face a busy few weeks. They play Getafe on January second before locking horns with Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on the fifth. They play Valencia on the eighth.