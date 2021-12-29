Real Betis are planning on bringing Dani Ceballos back from Real Madrid this summer

Especially in these uncertain times dominated by covid-19, squad depth is integral. Real Madrid will need each player on their roster in the coming months, including the returning Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos suffered an ankle injury while representing Spain at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, missing the first half of the season. He made the bench against Cadiz just before Christmas, although he hasn’t played for Madrid since April of 2019.

He spent last season on loan at Arsenal, but returned to the Santiago Bernabeu determined to make his mark this campaign. Injury has prevented that from happening, but the Andalusian still has time to be important in 2022.

But that doesn’t mean his long-term future is at Madrid. Real Betis – the club he left to join Madrid in 2017 – are keen to bring Ceballos back to the Benito Villamarin according to Marca.

But it’s expected the move will happen in the summer rather than during the January transfer window. Betis are currently focused on renewing the players currently at the club, like Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias. Incomings are unlikely.