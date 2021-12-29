Barcelona have been handed three fresh coronavirus blows ahead of their La Liga clash with Mallorca on January 2.

The Blaugrana have been hit with a number of positives tests following their return from the Christmas break.

Under new La Liga protocols, every team had to give PCR tests to all players before returning from the Christmas break.

And in the first round of tests, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Alejandro Balde and Dani Alves all tested positive.

This morning, Barca have confirmed further positive tests, with Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi all testing positive.

Each player will now be out for 14 days as per the mandatory isolation rules set by the Spanish government.

Barca were already decimated by injuries, with Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Marting Braithwaite and Pedri all set to miss the Mallorca clash, while Sergio Busquets is suspended.

LATEST NEWS | The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/zLC6wxDHvP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2021

Incidently, Gavi is also suspended for the Mallorca clash, but his positive test means he will also miss the Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo and the La Liga clash with Granada on January 8.

Xavi Hernandez’s squad is now down to its bare bones, and they will likely need B team help for their upcoming fixtures.