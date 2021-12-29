Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he will spend the second half of the season concentrating only on his current club.

Transfer speculation continues to surround the striker, who will become a free agent from the end of this season.

It’s expected Mbappe will go on to join Real Madrid, the team he supported as a boy, but the deal has been pushed back due to the Champions League draw.

Real Madrid are free to pre-contract deal from January 1, but with dates with PSG in the Champions League across January and February, they are now likely to wait.

That won’t stop the transfer speculation surrounding Mbappe, but he is not getting involved.

During an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport via Marca, he spoke of his dedication to PSG during the upcoming second half of the season.

“In the second half of the year, I will concentrate on the pitch, on my football,” he said.

“It’s what important, over all, in the second phase of the season, that is when you win trophies.

“So, I think that it’s not the moment to speak about me. Everuone knows that I am a great player and, my work is to do what people say about me on the pitch, not off it.

“Then, of course, we will have to approach the situation because time will pass, but it’s not the priority at the moment.”

Mbappe has been clear that he does not want a move in January, dedicated to trying to achieve success for PSG during the time he has left at the club.

But Real Madrid should still get their chance, having little choice but to sit and wait in the meantime.