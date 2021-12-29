Gary Neville criticises Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United’s malaise

Manchester United are living a complicated moment. Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a month ago, but results haven’t improved and the team’s chemistry seems to be off.

There’s a tense atmosphere both on the training ground and in the dressing room according to the Daily Mail and Marca. It’s a problem that’s very difficult for a newly arrived coach to solve.

One issue that’s emerged is Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with some of his teammates – the Real Madrid legend returned to Old Trafford this summer after three years at Juventus.

United’s club captain Harry Maguire has been overshadowed by the presence of the Portuguese, creating a leadership battle that’s disrupted the cohesion of the team. Cristiano is also said to have a poor relationship with Mason Greenwood.

Gary Neville criticised Cristiano and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes after United’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday. The former didn’t acknowledge the fans at the final whistle, while the latter was openly critical of his teammates and the formation.

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand. Manchester City are 19 points clear of them in first place, although United again have two games in hand on them.