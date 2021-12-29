Real Madrid star Eder Militao has given credit to Carlo Ancelotti for his rise.

The Brazilian has been a key part of Real Madrid‘s fine defence this year, playing alongside David Alaba at the heart of Ancelotti‘s back-line.

Militao did a fine job last season when covering for Sergio Ramos, and he has only gone from strength-to-strength.

He is now an undisputed starter, and he is one of the latest success stories from Ancelotti, who seems to have managed to get the best out of a number of players who have suffered from inconsistency in the past.

Vinicius Junior has already praised Ancelotti for his work, and Militao has added to that with praise of his own.

“Ancelotti has been very important for me, he has given me the confidence every player needs,” he told Diario AS.

He added: “I try to follow, learning each day. I have great moments ahead for Real Madrid and Brazil.”

Real Madrid are currently on a run of 10 wins from 11 games across all competition, not losing any of those games.

They have the joint-second best defence in the league, with Militao and co helping Los Blancos to establish a dominant lead at the top.