Real Madrid star Eder Militao has given credit to Carlo Ancelotti for his rise.
The Brazilian has been a key part of Real Madrid‘s fine defence this year, playing alongside David Alaba at the heart of Ancelotti‘s back-line.
Militao did a fine job last season when covering for Sergio Ramos, and he has only gone from strength-to-strength.
He is now an undisputed starter, and he is one of the latest success stories from Ancelotti, who seems to have managed to get the best out of a number of players who have suffered from inconsistency in the past.
Vinicius Junior has already praised Ancelotti for his work, and Militao has added to that with praise of his own.
“Ancelotti has been very important for me, he has given me the confidence every player needs,” he told Diario AS.
He added: “I try to follow, learning each day. I have great moments ahead for Real Madrid and Brazil.”
Real Madrid are currently on a run of 10 wins from 11 games across all competition, not losing any of those games.
They have the joint-second best defence in the league, with Militao and co helping Los Blancos to establish a dominant lead at the top.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
GOOD DAY AT HOME SCHOOLS GARAGE TRANSPORTS BUS STOPS AIR CRAFT TRANSPORT STOPS WE BRING YOU THE CR7 OROBO COKE PEARS VIEWERS APPS AND I BRING YOU THE NEW YEAR EVE COMPETITION AND THE PLATFORMS ARE OUT RIGHT NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION YOU MAY CONTACT THIS NUMBER 08021325601 AND HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THE CR7 OROBO COKE PEARS LOTTO LOTTERY POOL BIN GRANT AND SPORTS GAMES AND I HAVE THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTING CHOOSE PLAYERS TO TEAMS PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTED CHOOSING PLAYERS TO TEAMS PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECT CHOOSE REFEREES DOERS OUT PICKS THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SIX SELECTED CHOSE REFEREES DOERS IN PICKS AND WE HAVE THE CR7 OROBO COKE SUPER SELECTED CHOOSE COACH TO TEAMS TO CLUBS AND WE ALSO SELL THE CR7 COKE OROBO DRINKS AND I PRESENT YOU THE CR7 OROBO COKE EMIRATE FA CARLING CUP EXHIBITION MATCH THIS AFTERNOON BY 3:-00 PM LOCATION AT AFRO GRAMS SCHOOLS WE HAVE THE BOOKING CODE predict STAKING BET LIVE LIFE LIGHT OUT AND IN AND CR7 OROBO COKE VIRTUAL FOOTBALL BET BUY THE CR7 OROBO COKE BOTTLE AND qualify TO THE COKE E-ZOOMS FOOTBALL VIRTUAL BET YOU CAN BUY RIGHT NOW