Borussia Monchengladbach confirm Barcelona target Denis Zakaria will leave the club at season’s end

Barcelona’s chances of landing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria have just been handed a boost according to a report in Diario Sport.

Monchengladbach announced on Wednesday that neither he nor Matthias Ginter will continue with the German club next season. Zakaria’s contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign.

Barcelona have been following the Swiss for many months. Ramon Planes, formerly the club’s technical secretary, was a keen admirer and had identified him as a real market opportunity.

The Blaugrana are keen to make good use of the free agent market this summer transfer window given the paucity of their financial resources. What funds they do have are expected to be deployed in pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Their interest in Zakaria has cooled in recent months, however, especially since Xavi was appointed to replace Ronald Koeman. He’s placed less emphasis on physicality in midfield and is more interested in their technical ability.

Besides, Zakaria won’t be short of options. Barcelona aren’t his only suitor – also credited with an interest in his services are Bayern Munich, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.