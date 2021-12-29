Barcelona’s bid to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract suffers setback after tense meeting

Barcelona’s bid to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract has suffered a setback in these last few hours according to Diario Sport.

The club and the player’s representatives met to discuss the renewal today, but it was a meeting beset with tension.

Dembele himself has already given the green light to renew with Barcelona, but his agents are still pushing hard and as of January first the Frenchman can negotiate with whomever he likes.

The club have admitted there’s been a setback, but they maintain confidence that they’ll be able to get the negotiation over the line in these coming days.

Dembele is happy at Barcelona, and is committed to playing an important role in the project Xavi has been busy cultivating.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain.

An incredible amount of injuries have affected his ability to show his evident talent, but there’s a feeling in recent months that the 24-year-old is finally beginning to deliver on his potential.