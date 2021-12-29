Barcelona have added to their Ferran Torres transfer with another new signing.

The Blaugrana may already have one of the finest crops of youngsters in Europe currently amid the rise of Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, Pedri and the likes, but they are still preparing for the future.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have completed the signing of former Valencia youngster Fabio Blanco.

Blanco is a 17-year-old winger who left Los Ché in the summer, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

Though, he is already returning to Spain to join Barcelona, who have paid a small fee to lure him to Camp Nou.

Blanco will join up with Barcelona B initially, but as the likes of Ez Abde have shown, under Xavi Hernandez, the first team is always achievable for talented youngsters.

The young winger is already a Spain under 19 international, and it’s hoped he can reach his full potential at Camp Nou, working under B team boss Sergi Barjuan.