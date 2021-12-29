Barcelona Femeni’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid to be played at Camp Nou

Barcelona Femeni will play Real Madrid Femenino in the quarter-final of the Champions League at Camp Nou according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona usually play their games at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, while Camp Nou has been exclusively available for the men’s first team. The match will take place on Wednesday, March 30th.

Barcelona’s idea is to encourage maximum public attendance, so long as the restrictions in place relating to covid-19 allows it.

It will be the first women’s match to take place at Camp Nou in front of a crowd in 50 years. Barcelona played Espanyol last January at Camp Nou, but it was behind closed doors.

Barcelona enjoyed a perfect campaign in the Champions League group stage. They won six from six to finish nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal, scoring 24 goals and conceding one.

Madrid finished second in their group, six points behind Paris Saint-Germain. They won four of their six, scoring 12 goals and conceding six.