Atletico Madrid report no positive covid-19 results from antigen test done before clash with Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid returned to training individually this Wednesday afternoon after each player tested negatively in the round of antigen tests they did according to a report in Cope.

They won’t return to full collective training until the results of the PCR tests they carried out today come back tomorrow. Jan Oblak didn’t participate in the session as his plane back to Madrid was delayed due to heavy fog.

Diego Simeone’s men are preparing for Sunday’s match with Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano. It’s a big one – Rayo are actually a point above Atletico in La Liga, sitting fourth.

They’ve won three of their last five and occupy a Champions League spot, a remarkable feat given they were only promoted to La Liga from Segunda last season. Atletico are defending champions, but they’ve lost four on the bounce – their worst run of form since Simeone took charge a decade ago.