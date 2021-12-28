Xavi sees Barcelona starting XI decimated by injuries and suspensions

Xavi Hernandez has a number of injury issues ahead of his side’s first clash following the La Liga break.

Barcelona, and indeed their La Liga rivals, have had the last six days off to enjoy time with their families during the festivities.

But the break hasn’t helped Xavi recover players from his injury list. In fact, the treatment room has only seen new arrivals.

Theoretically, that is, because while Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet are sidelined, they will not be allowed anywhere near the building due to positive coronavirus tests.

Xavi also knows he will be without Sergio Busquets and Gavi for the clash with Mallorca due to suspension, while many of the previously injured players remain out.

Pedri and Ansu Fati are closing in on returns but remain out, while Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite are also out.

Xavi has a tricky job when it comes to choosing his next starting XI, and it’s certainly not an ideal start to the new year.