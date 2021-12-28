Sevilla are eyeing up a move for Barcelona prospect Mika Marmol

Sevilla are eyeing up a move for Barcelona centre-back Mika Marmol according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Andalusian club are keen to strengthen at both centre-back and centre-forward this January transfer market, and Marmol has been identified as a target.

Marmol hasn’t missed a single minute with Barcelona B this season, shifting from left-back to centre-back and earning no shortage of plaudits due to his intelligence and ability.

His contract with Barcelona ends in the summer of 2023, and negotiations to renew are yet to begin. He wants to continue at Barcelona and thrive at Camp Nou, but other offers are there.

Marmol is a rare thing in top-level football – a left-footed centre-back. Due to the covid-19 crisis that’s afflicted Barcelona recently and rendered Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde and Clement Lenglet out of action, he has a chance to break into the first team.

It’s going to be difficult for him to establish a place in Xavi’s side, of course, but at least now he knows he has options on the table.