Real Madrid will spend this morning sweating on the results of their latest round of PCR tests.

Los Blancos have been decimated with coronavirus issues of late with as many as eight players missing the last week or so following positive tests.

The likes Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo have all been sidelined, but they should be able to return ahead of the return of La Liga action.

Real Madrid face Getafe on January 2, and they are hoping to get a number of players back ahead of that one.

All of the Los Blancos players were given six days off over Christmas, and they return to training today.

But as per new La Liga regulations, players must take PCR tests before returning to base.

And Real Madrid will receive the results of those tests some time this morning.

There is obvious concern given the recent slew of positives, but results elsewhere won’t help their nerves.

The likes of Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano have recorded more than 10 positive tests following their respective returns, while Barcelona, Celta Vigo and others have also reported positives.

It’s a case of sitting and waiting for Real Madrid, who are hoping to return to training today.