Rayo Vallecano want La Liga to postpone clash with Atletico Madrid due to covid-19 outbreak

Rayo Vallecano want La Liga to postpone their upcoming clash with Atletico Madrid according to a report in Cope.

Rayo returned to training on Tuesday after the Christmas break with just eight first-team players available due to the results of the PCR tests the club carried out the day before.

They were supposed to face Atletico on the afternoon of January second but have a seriously depleted squad due to the aforementioned outbreak that’s hit the club from Vallecas.

17 first-team players have tested positive for covid-19, while so too has coach Andoni Iraola. The necessary measures laid down by La Liga and the Spanish government have been taken.

The outbreak comes at a bad time for Rayo – they’re flying right now, just as Atletico are at a low ebb.

Rayo have won three of their last five and will enter the New Year in a Champions League place, a point clear of fifth-placed Atletico. Diego Simeone’s side have lost four on the bounce.