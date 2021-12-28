Philippe Coutinho’s preference is to join Arsenal if he’s to leave Barcelona

Barcelona are desperate to move on Philippe Coutinho this January transfer window according to Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana has already made clear to the Brazilian that he’s up for sale, while Xavi will communicate to him that he’s not going to find many minutes in this second half of the season when he returns from his Christmas break.

Coutinho understands the situation and is looking for his next move. His first choice is the Premier League and Arsenal, a club he believes will suit his way of playing.

Barcelona are cogniscent of the fact that the only way they’ll be able to secure Coutinho’s departure is through a loan. They’ve spoken with Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham, but Coutinho himself has made it clear that he wants Arsenal.

The Gunners are building something quietly impressive under Mikel Arteta. They sit fourth in the Premier League table at the halfway point of the season, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham and six behind third-placed Chelsea.